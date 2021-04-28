Marie Carroll Wallace, 68, resident of 109 Cessna Ave. wife of Virgil Wallace, passed away Tuesday April 27. 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late Vence Carroll and Blanche Long Carroll.
Marie was a retired employee of Park Seed in Greenwood, SC. She attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in Greenwood, SC. She enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved spending times with her grandkids.
Survivors are her beloved husband Virgil Dwain Wallace of the home; a daughter Bernice Harter (Yurgen) of Ninety Six, SC; two sons Jesse Wallace, Sr. (Bridgette) of Greenwood, SC, and John Wallace (Crystal) of Greenwood, SC; a sister Linda Wilson of Spartanburg, SC; a brother Larry Carroll of Clemson, SC; mother and father-in-law Corene Wallace and Jesse Wallace; grandchildren Jesse Wallace, Jr., Christy Wallace, Trent Douglas, Austin Wallace, Austin Harter, Dillon Harter and Elena Wallace. She was preceded in death by a daughter Connie Wallace, a grandson Jerry Douglas Wallace and a brother Bobby Carroll.
A Celebration of Marie's life will be conducted Friday, April 30, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2511 McCormick Highway at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Larry Carroll officiating.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6-7 p.m. at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home in Abbeville, SC.
Memorials in memory of Marie may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646.
