Marie Anderson Timmerman
Marie Anderson Timmerman, 88, resident of Woodhaven Court, widow of Richard Hodges Timmerman, Sr., passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at her home.
Born September 7, 1932, in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late Wells Chesterfield Anderson and Ruby Denard Anderson Burnett. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was retired from Greenwood School District 50, after having served as school secretary for many years at Emerald Jr. High School.
A member of South Main Baptist Church, she was also a member of the Couples II Sunday School Class of the church.
Surviving are a daughter, Nancy T. (Bobby) Stone of Greenwood; two sons, Richard Hodges “Dickie” Timmerman, Jr. of Edgefield and John Wells (Michele) Timmerman of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Eden (Peter) Velazquez, Kline Timmerman, Candace Timmerman, Kelly (Will) Schexnayder and Haven Brinker; three great-grandchildren, Max Speedy, Isabella Speedy and Xarion Velazquez.
She was predeceased by a great-grandchild, Reagan Biggert.
Graveside services will be conducted using current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing, including the wearing of face masks, at 1 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Toby Frost officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Those wishing to make memorials in memory of Mrs. Timmerman are requested to please consider making donations to South Main Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648, or to The Burton Center, 2605 Highway 72/221 East, Greenwood, SC 29649.
