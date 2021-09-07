CALHOUN FALLS — Marian Tinsley, 79, of Calhoun Falls, SC, formerly of Easley, SC, wife of Ken Tinsley, died Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Summit Place in Anderson, SC. She was born in Biddeford, Maine, to the late Ray Harold Chellis Jr. and Ruth Crowley Chellis.
Marian was a 1959 honors graduate and National Merit Scholarship finalist of Easley High School. She began her pursuit of a college degree in 1961 at Clemson and obtained her Associate in Business degree from Greenville Technical College, after also attending the University of Virginia. Marian became proficient in the use of computers, especially Word and Excel. She was employed as an accountant at two prominent Greenville accounting and real estate businesses. In addition to tax preparation, Marian owned and operated her own successful Nut and Bolt business as President and COO.
She illustrated servant leadership involving herself in many charities. The most recent is the Calhoun Falls Food Pantry, an institution which she founded. In addition, she served on the local Calhoun Falls Charter School Board of Directors, the FFA and helped create the Lake Russell Recreation and Tourism Coalition. Marian was recognized by the citizens of Calhoun Falls as "Citizen of the Year" for her service to the community.
She was involved with Rotary International and became a sponsor and home provider for the Rotary International Student Exchange Program. In acknowledgement of her community involvement and work, Marian was presented the Paul Harris Award by Rotary which exhibits "Service Above Self".
An accomplished crafter and seamstress, she enjoyed creating clothes, ceramic pottery and Christmas ornaments for her family. Marian and Ken were constant companions in their endeavors including building, gardening, hunting, fishing, baking and cooking, flower gardening, yard maintenance and planting. She was also an accomplished pianist and a voracious reader. A sports enthusiast, Marian supported participation in soccer, baseball, softball and track.
She was a devoted member of Northside Baptist Church, Calhoun Falls, where she began a prayer room and was active in the Baptist Women's Mission Union leadership. Marian also published a book on the history of Northside Baptist Church. It is no surprise that so many, young and old alike, gave her a special and loving name. Marian was 'Mama' to all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Chellis.
Mrs. Tinsley is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ken, of the home; son, John Tinsley (Joanna) of Pendleton, SC; Bonnie Mauney (Charlie) of Blythewood, SC; two brothers, Paul Chellis of Atlanta, GA, and Ted Chellis of Boiling Springs, SC; two sisters, Ann Halpern of Phoenix, AZ, and Jane Logston of Nashville, TN; and four grandchildren, Clay Tinsley, Ben Tinsley (fiancée, Lauren Burnette), Charlie Mauney and Mary Catharine Mauney. The family extends their sincere thanks to her in-home nurse and caregivers, Ms. Bebe Wesson, Ms. Kathy Snyder and Ms. Stacey Fleming.
A service to celebrate to Mrs. Tinsley's life will be 6 p.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Northside Baptist Church, Calhoun Falls, SC, with Rev. Jerry Hayes officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests, memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Tinsley, be sent to the Calhoun Falls Community Food Pantry, c/o Jane Hayes, 210 N. Butler Ave., Calhoun Falls, SC 29628.
