Marian Parker Gary
MCCORMICK — Mrs. Marian Parker Gary, age 80, wife of Mr. Samuel Gary, died on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at McCormick Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, LLC, after an extended Illness. She was born on October 17, 1940 to the late Will and Fannie Mae Parker. She was a graduate of Mims High School and chose being a seamstress as her occupation.
She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. Survivors include her husband Sammy, 5 Godchildren reared in the home: Angel Searles, Isaiah Gary, Nayschia, NaJayvious and NaQuilla Anderson and other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Overbrook Cemetery, McCormick, SC, with Bro. William Fuller, officiating.
Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, LLC. McCormick, SC. Social distance and mask mandates will be followed.