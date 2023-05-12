Marian McKay Gilliland
Marian McKay Gilliland, 88, wife of Jack Knight Gilliland, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Wesley Commons. She was predeceased by her parents Gladys Jordan McKay and William George McKay.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 9:12 pm
Born November 30, 1934, in Spartanburg, SC, Marian grew up in Charlotte, NC, and attended public schools. She graduated from the Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina (now UNCG). Jack and Marian met in high school and were married in July 1956. They lived in Asheville, Clinton, and Whitmire, then settled in Greenwood in 1961.
Marian had a zest for life and deeply loved her family. She was an enthusiastic mother and grandmother, a wonderful cook, and enjoyed tennis and bridge at different times in her life. A member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, she was an active participant in her Church Circle for many years. She was also involved in the Star Fort Chapter of the DAR and served on the board of the Danse de Noel Assembly.
Surviving in addition to her husband Jack, are her children Bill Gilliland (Lynn) of Montreat, NC, John Gilliland (Rose) of Conshohocken, PA, and Jean Gilliland Levett (David) of Charlotte, NC. Her grandchildren are Mac Gilliland (Claire), Matthew Gilliland, Mary Rose Gilliland, Nicole Gilliland, Holly Levett, and Jack Levett.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, gifts in Marian’s memory be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, or the charity of one’s choice.
The family is especially grateful for the attention of the home health and nursing staff at Wesley Commons and the nursing care of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Gilliland family with arrangements.
