Marian K. (Sis) Bierman
SCHUYLER, VA — Our mom, Marian K. (Sis) Bierman, 97 years old, passed away on May 14, 2021, in Virginia. For all who knew her, even just a little, knew this pint sized Swedish lady was a force to be reckoned with. Opinionated, you bet. Respected, without question and the best dressed woman around...even to the end. Sis was an officer at her bank in Deerfield, Florida for many years and continued banking in Abbeville and Greenwood, S.C. until she retired in the late 80s. Sis, as you know her was our Mom.. Sis is survived by her two daughters, Linda Elliott, living in Schuyler, Virginia and Kathy Haddon (Eddie) Abbeville, South Carolina. Grandma to 6, Brent Elliott (Ruby) of Mass., Marlo Gousis of Va., Lory Bedotto (Andrew) of Va., Stacia Powell (Chad) of Abbeville S.C., Julie Scott (Troy) of Abbeville and Allison Reece (Rex) of Donalds S.C. Mom also had 3 Step-Grandchildren, Amy Ward (Shane) of Abbeville, Leigh Croyle (Jack) of Greenville, S.C. and Rachel Haddon (Melissa) of Snellville, Ga., who were very important to her. Great Grandma to 14, Great, Great Grandma to 1. Our mom was truly the glue that held our family together at times and the matriarch of our family. She was so involved with her friends, fellow dancers and bowlers. Our mother’s social life was so very important to her....We knew that and accepted it. She and my father would waltz the nights away, sealed with a kiss on every New Year. She was the youngest and last remaining of her 3 siblings. Her family, the Amman’s of Swedish and German descent were so proud to be here in America and we, her kids, grand children , nieces, nephews, etc., so proud to be a part of her family. I could never just sum up what made her who she was with just a few words or adjectives. So many memories come to mind which also involve my dad, Al, and our Bierman family. Trips by our extended family to Florida, to visit us, were always a highlight to her. Mom, Grandma, “Gigi” to the younger generation, there will never be another little lady quite like her. We will forever miss and love you, mom. Rest easy. Burial will be Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens (Family only). We will celebrate mom’s life at a later date.