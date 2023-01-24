ABBEVILLE — Marian Henderson Leslie, 88, died in Madison, Georgia, on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Marian was born on October 29, 1934, in Gwinnett County, Georgia, and grew up in Grayson, the daughter of Marion Perry Henderson and Rubye Bell Durden Henderson. She graduated from Grayson High School in 1951 and the Emory University School of Nursing in 1956. In 1957 she married Donald William Leslie, the love of her life. They settled in Dunwoody, Georgia, and later moved to Alpharetta, then to Abbeville, South Carolina, and finally to Madison, Georgia.

Marian had a long career in nursing, working as a Registered Nurse in various settings, including care for disabled children and maternity care. Later in life, she investigated Workers Compensation claims. She made friends wherever she went and had an outsized impact on her patients.