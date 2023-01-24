ABBEVILLE — Marian Henderson Leslie, 88, died in Madison, Georgia, on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Marian was born on October 29, 1934, in Gwinnett County, Georgia, and grew up in Grayson, the daughter of Marion Perry Henderson and Rubye Bell Durden Henderson. She graduated from Grayson High School in 1951 and the Emory University School of Nursing in 1956. In 1957 she married Donald William Leslie, the love of her life. They settled in Dunwoody, Georgia, and later moved to Alpharetta, then to Abbeville, South Carolina, and finally to Madison, Georgia.
Marian had a long career in nursing, working as a Registered Nurse in various settings, including care for disabled children and maternity care. Later in life, she investigated Workers Compensation claims. She made friends wherever she went and had an outsized impact on her patients.
Throughout her life, Marian was a dedicated member of her community and passionate volunteer, active in a variety of philanthropic causes. She especially enjoyed her work at the Abbeville Opera House, the Abbeville Visitor's Center, the Abbeville Garden Club, the Abbeville Area Medical Center, the Abbeville Detention Center, the McGowan-Barksdale-Bundy House and the New Hope Presbyterian Church's "Sharing and Caring" team. She was also active in the Scottish Clan Leslie Society and attended many Leslie family events and reunions with husband Don. Marian was a renowned hostess who loved to entertain, as well as an avid cook and wedding cake maker. She was also an enthusiastic bird watcher, especially fond of hummingbirds, and a fan of classical music and opera. But her greatest joy came from doting on her many friends and family and making everyone feel welcome in her home.
Marian is survived by her brother-in-law Jimmy Williams; sister-in-law Jane Leslie; daughter Susan Leslie Vaughn; grandchildren Allison Vaughn (Clark) Candler and Audrey Vaughn; daughter-in-law Mary Leslie (Richard) Hartman; nephew Brian Henderson and nieces Keely Henderson (JT) Compton, Anne (Mike) Alley, Leslie (Bud) Hicklin, Laura Williams, Lucy (Ed) Nelson, Jeanne Williams; great-grandsons Clark and Griffin Candler; trusted caregiver and friend Gwen Swain; and Marian's beloved cat, Godfather. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Don, and sons Donald William "Bo" Leslie, Jr. and Henry Miller "Hank" Leslie, as well as her brother William Grady Henderson.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Abbeville, South Carolina. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary, with Rev. James Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Marian may be sent to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 136 Hwy. 71, Abbeville, SC 29620.
