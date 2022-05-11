Marguerite (Tot) Parsons, 95, of Greenwood, SC, died at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled sometime in the future, when all the family can be together. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church in Greenwood ,SC, where Tot was a member since 2006.
Tot was born June 6, 1926 in Bloomington, IL, and was the daughter of Frank and Marie Palm Totterer. She married Gaylord Eugene Parsons on July 7, 1950 and they celebrated 68 years of marriage. Surviving is their daughter, Vickie Annette Pace (Walter) of Greenwood, SC; their granddaughter, Christina Marie Crum (Christopher) of Elgin, IL; and grandson, Cory Eugene Pace (Jessica) of Marquette Heights, IL; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Eleanor Long and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; three brothers, and two sisters.
Tot graduated from Trinity High School and worked as a bank teller, clerked for a judge, and was the bookkeeper for a local collection agency. After retirement, they moved to sunny Florida, where Tot practiced her culinary skills in the kitchen and would cook up some wonderful French-German dishes from her childhood. She was considered the hostess with the mostess and made everyone feel welcome and at home. Tot and Gene were both avid golfers, and Tot took home Club Champion more than once. If she wasn’t on the golf course, you could find her playing in a bridge tournament. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. We will miss her dearly; but know that she is now in a better place. Marguerite Teresa Parsons.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.