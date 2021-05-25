Marguerite Jones
Marguerite” Ms. Shug” Robinson Jones, 82, of 1315 Drew Ave., widow of Robert Jones, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Born April 2, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Mamie Lee Williams Robinson and Henry Robinson.
She was a member of Old Mt Zion Baptist Church in Epworth and retiree of Cooper Power Systems
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Darrell (Sharron) Jones and Donnell (Colleen) Jones, both of Greenwood; one daughter, Latorshia Shavonne Jones of Greenwood; nine grandchildren, Lamar Lockhart, Ciera Jones, Tequata Jones, La’kia Jones, Jarrell Jones, Zetetrius Jones, Jabarrius Reynolds and Jaquan Anderson all of Greenwood; 18 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at Old Mt Zion Baptist Church, with Rev Dr. Danny R. Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers and flower bearers will be friends and family. Mrs. Jones will be placed in the church at noon.
Public viewing will be Thursday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is at the home of Darrell (Sharon) Jones, 212 Wellington Drive, Belle Meade Subdivision.
