MCCORMICK — Margie White Cameron, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Self Regional Healthcare. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ethan Laverne "E.L." Cameron.
Margie was born on November 26, 1935, to Fred Luther White Sr. and Lilly May Gable White in Plum Branch, SC. She grew up in Plum Branch with her brothers and sisters. She married E.L. on June 19, 1954, and they raised four children together. She enjoyed spending her years as a wife, mother, homemaker, and especially a grandmother. Margie was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church in McCormick. One of greatest pleasures was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Cameron Young, her sister, Gladys White, and her brother, Fred White.
Surviving are three sons: Stevie Cameron (Jean) of McCormick, Michael Cameron (Melissa) of Young Harris, GA, and Stanley Cameron of Greenwood; six grandchildren: George H. Young, Cameron Young Figueroa (Tyler), Tanner Cameron (Mallory), Cody Cameron (Keri), Jessica Smith (Koty), and Caroline Cameron; and five great-grandchildren: Ryland Cameron, Kennedy Cameron, Jace Figueroa, Casandra "Cassie" Figueroa, and Colson Cameron. She is also survived by one brother, Maurice White (Carol), and two sisters, Ellen Bartley (Ed) and Barbara "Bobbie" Lewis (Ben).
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at noon at Buffalo Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the social hall immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Buffalo Baptist Church, P.O. Box 325, McCormick, SC 29835.