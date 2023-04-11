MCCORMICK — Margie White Cameron, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Self Regional Healthcare. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ethan Laverne "E.L." Cameron.

Margie was born on November 26, 1935, to Fred Luther White Sr. and Lilly May Gable White in Plum Branch, SC. She grew up in Plum Branch with her brothers and sisters. She married E.L. on June 19, 1954, and they raised four children together. She enjoyed spending her years as a wife, mother, homemaker, and especially a grandmother. Margie was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church in McCormick. One of greatest pleasures was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

