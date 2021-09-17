NINETY SIX — Margie Kate Yancey Mitchell, 90, of Ninety Six, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Joel Lee Yancey and Margaret Elizabeth Hastings Jones. Margie retired from Monsanto and enjoyed being around her family especially her grandchildren. She loved crossword puzzles, sewing, cross stitch, quilting, cooking and a good joke. Margie was a charter member of Sandridge Baptist Church, where she formerly taught Sunday school.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are her daughters, Susie Sanders (John) of Hodges, Janet Holley (Ricky) of Isle of Palms and Cindy Corley (Ray) of Ninety Six; special niece, Debbie Edmunds; grandchildren: Jeff Smallwood, Jennifer Cobb (Larry), Steve Isbell, Amy Ashley (Keith), Todd Holley, Cody Corley (Lana) and Mitchell Corley; seven great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and church family and friends.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Sandridge Baptist Church, with the Rev. Marty Dorn officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family will receive friends before the service at the church from 1-2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Sandridge Baptist Church, 301 Sandridge Baptist Church Road, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.