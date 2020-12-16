Margie Chafin Lyles, 68, resident of Greenwood, widow of William E. "Bill" Lyles, passed away, December 15, 2020 at her home.
Born August 1, 1952, in Washington, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Omar L. and Lucy Smith Chafin. She was a 1970 graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Kinard Animal Hospital. Margie was an avid gardener and a fun-loving sister and aunt.
She attended Temple Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sisters, Judy and husband, Butch Cobb and Gwyn and husband, Dwight Herring, both of Ninety Six; one brother, Gary and wife, Robbie Chafin of Laurens; four nieces; four nephews; and eight great-nieces and nephews along with her loving pets.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alvin Hodges and Rev. Phillip Howle officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 Saturday afternoon.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mrs. Lyles' family.