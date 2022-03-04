Margaret Tolbert Butler, 94, former resident of Greenwood, widow of Fred Butler, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Grayson, GA.

Born January 8, 1928, in Abbeville County, she was a daughter of the late Paul Peyton and Alma Florence Buford Tolbert. She attended Abbeville Schools and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

A member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church, she loved her community and remained active as long as she could. She was a former member of the Greenwood Women's Club.

Surviving are her son-in-law, Robert D. Eason of North Myrtle Beach; a granddaughter, Paula and husband Jason Slade of Dacula, GA; a grandson, Eric and wife Autum Jackson of Calhoun, GA; four great-grandchildren, Rebecca Slade, Marlee Jackson, Rachael Slade and Kinsley Jackson; her beloved nieces and other loving family members.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Marty Jackson Eason, her sister, Marie Johnson and grandson, Terry Eason.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m Monday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 to 2:30 Monday afternoon before the service.

Those wishing to make memorial donations are requested to consider making those to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Butler family.

