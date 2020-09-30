Margaret Stewart
Margaret K. Stewart, 61, of 134 Bolt Drive, Donalds, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Essie K. Stewart. Margaret was a Greenwood High School graduate. She was employed by the Harris Plant and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Ware Shoals.
Surviving are her nephews, Jackie “Rabbit” Stewart (Sissy) of Greenwood and Timothy “Keith” Stewart (Cathy) of Cross Hill; niece, Kim Stewart Simmons (Jimmy) of Waterloo.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Ellis Ray Stewart.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Greg Nix officiating. A live streaming of the service will be available to view by visiting Margaret’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
Burial will be private.
The family members will be at their respective homes.