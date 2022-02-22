WATERLOO — Margaret Ann Parris Stepp, 72, of 759 Isle of Pines Circle, Waterloo, wife of Danny G. Stepp, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was a daughter of the late Clyde Parris and Maggie Henderson Parris. Margaret enjoyed all types of crafts, such as sewing, painting, and cooking. She never came across a craft that she didn't like. She was a member of Bethlehem Union Church in Waterloo, where she sang for special events.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Danny are her children Paul Clayton Thomas of Greenwood, Angela T. Nicks of Waterloo, Jerry Dale Thomas (Matthew W. Reinhardt) of WI, and Patricia Stepp of Waterloo; sister, Norene Barrett of Donalds; brothers, Robert Parris (Pat) of Pauline and Ellis "Lee" Parris (Nancy) of Greenville; grandchildren, Michael, Brittney, Heather, Chandler, Jordan, and Paul; and six great-grandchildren, two of them that lived with her, Rosalie and Jensen.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Carroll Parris.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Johnny Abrams officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be James Nicks, Steve Barrett, Dakota Jackson, Clay Thomas, Michael Nicks, and Josh Jones.

The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Mrs. Margaret's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.

The family will receive friends from 5- 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

The family members are at their respective homes.