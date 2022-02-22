WATERLOO — Margaret Ann Parris Stepp, 72, of 759 Isle of Pines Circle, Waterloo, wife of Danny G. Stepp, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was a daughter of the late Clyde Parris and Maggie Henderson Parris. Margaret enjoyed all types of crafts, such as sewing, painting, and cooking. She never came across a craft that she didn't like. She was a member of Bethlehem Union Church in Waterloo, where she sang for special events.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Danny are her children Paul Clayton Thomas of Greenwood, Angela T. Nicks of Waterloo, Jerry Dale Thomas (Matthew W. Reinhardt) of WI, and Patricia Stepp of Waterloo; sister, Norene Barrett of Donalds; brothers, Robert Parris (Pat) of Pauline and Ellis "Lee" Parris (Nancy) of Greenville; grandchildren, Michael, Brittney, Heather, Chandler, Jordan, and Paul; and six great-grandchildren, two of them that lived with her, Rosalie and Jensen.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Carroll Parris.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Johnny Abrams officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be James Nicks, Steve Barrett, Dakota Jackson, Clay Thomas, Michael Nicks, and Josh Jones.
The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Mrs. Margaret's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 5- 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.