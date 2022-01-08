Margaret Phillips Nicholson, 88, of Greenwood, widow of Judge Francis Bates Nicholson, went home to Jesus, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born in Cedar Swamp, SC, she was a daughter of the late Lewis "Coker" and Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Brown Phillips. In her early years she worked in the insurance industry, however, most of her life was spent as a homemaker and raising her family. After her husband passed away she returned to work in the legal profession as a legal secretary. Margaret loved church and helping others. Her favorite thing to do was singing, sing-alongs and playing the autoharp, piano and ukulele. She was a member of Calvary Chapel Church.

Surviving are her children, Stephen Bates Nicholson of Greenwood and Mary Lynn N. Carson (Larry) of Texas; Nigerian son, Boniface "Boni" Ugwuezi of Georgia; sister, Lois Hodge (Herbert) of Sumter; brother-in-law, Fred Schlock (Faye) of Greenwood; grandchildren, Asher Bates Carson (Beth), Reu Theodore Carson, Tal Margaret Carson, Jamey Knight, and Patrick "Punch" Moore; great grandchildren, Kinzey, Carolina, and Kaitlynn Carson; Jonah Knight, Caitlin Burch (Gareth), Jaycee Knight, and Edison Moore; great-great grandchild, Emoree Knight; multiple nieces, nephews, extended family, and brothers and sisters in Christ; and family in the Vietnamese community.

In addition to her husband, Francis, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Iris Hill, Anne Prosser, Lynn Schlock, and a brother, Tom Phillips.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Harley Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Calvary Chapel Church.

The service will be recorded and uploaded to Margaret's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.

A private burial will be held at the Nicholson family farm.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Emerald Gardens and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (www.samaritanspurse.org) or to Calvary Chapel Church, 2024 Woodlawn Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.

Tags