Margaret Mulholland
ABBEVILLE — Margaret Martin Creswell Mulholland, 93, of Abbeville, died Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Abbeville Nursing Home. She was twice married, first to the late James O. Creswell and second, to the late James Mulholland. Born in 1927, Mrs. Mulholland was the daughter of the late Adger and Bertha Partridge Martin.
A graduate of Calhoun Falls High School, she was employed by Hale Manufacturing and retired as a salesclerk from Sky City. Mrs. Mulholland enjoyed sewing and gardening and was known to have a green thumb. Her joy was in growing beautiful flowers. She was a member of South Side Baptist Church.
In addition to her husbands and parents, Mrs. Mulholland was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Creswell; daughter, Laurie Creswell Cowan; and four sisters, Barbara Jean Tate, Connie Byrd, Myrt Fossett and Rosalind Walker.
She is survived by her sons, James W. Creswell (Judith), Jon T. Creswell (Nancy), Ronald Creswell (Darlene), all of Abbeville and Marty Creswell (Vivian) of Greenwood; daughter-in-law, Nancy Craven Creswell of Greenwood; son-in-law, Ronnie Cowan of Abbeville; brother, Butch Martin (Snow) of Greenwood; a sister, Claudette Stevens of Greenwood; fifteen grandchildren and blessed with many great and great-great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate the life of Margaret Mulholland will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Zack Little officiating.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Mulholland, may be sent to South Side Baptist Church, 505 West Greenwood Street, Abbeville, SC 29620.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Mulholland family.