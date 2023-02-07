MCCORMICK — Margaret Ann Johnston Mock, 87, of 191 Callison Highway, McCormick, widow of Cecil Ronald Mock, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Self Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Oklahoma on July 21, 1935. Margaret was very crafty. She enjoyed and taught sewing, loved painting and her family. Most of her paintings she would give away to others. Margaret adored her husband and family above all else. She was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Cindy Davis (Larry) of McCormick, Ronnie Mock (Judy) of Camden, and David Mock (Tammy) of Virginia; grandchildren, Kenneth Davis (Lesley), Pam Barnett (Chris), Michael Davis (Kori), Jason Mock (Tonya), and Lori Frye (Maxcy); and great grandchildren, Abby, Nathan, Khloe, Andrew, Charlie, Kay, Hailey, Jaxon, Zachary, Wyatt, and Mallori.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two children, Saundra Jean Mock and Dale Wayne Mock; two sisters, and a brother.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Bull Creek Cemetery, with the Rev. Stanley Sprouse officiating.
Memorials may be made to Forest View Manor Assisted Living, 141 Callison Highway, McCormick, SC 29835.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.