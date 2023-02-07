MCCORMICK — Margaret Ann Johnston Mock, 87, of 191 Callison Highway, McCormick, widow of Cecil Ronald Mock, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Self Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Oklahoma on July 21, 1935. Margaret was very crafty. She enjoyed and taught sewing, loved painting and her family. Most of her paintings she would give away to others. Margaret adored her husband and family above all else. She was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church.

