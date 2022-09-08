SALUDA — Margaret Mitchell Griffith, 91, passed away on September 6, 2022, at Saluda Nursing and Rehab Center. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Joanna Mitchell. Margaret was predeceased by her sister Mary Louise Highsmith.

Margaret was born in Raleigh, NC, on April 11, 1931. She attended the public schools of Raleigh, until her family moved to Saluda when she was 11 years old. Margaret attended and graduated from Saluda schools in 1948. After graduation she attended Furman University for two years. In 1950, she married Jefferson Davis Griffith, Jr. After their marriage she attended the University of South Carolina. Margaret and Jack lived in Columbia until his graduation from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1952. They then moved to Saluda, where they made Saluda their home for the next 71 years.

