SALUDA — Margaret Mitchell Griffith, 91, passed away on September 6, 2022, at Saluda Nursing and Rehab Center. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Joanna Mitchell. Margaret was predeceased by her sister Mary Louise Highsmith.
Margaret was born in Raleigh, NC, on April 11, 1931. She attended the public schools of Raleigh, until her family moved to Saluda when she was 11 years old. Margaret attended and graduated from Saluda schools in 1948. After graduation she attended Furman University for two years. In 1950, she married Jefferson Davis Griffith, Jr. After their marriage she attended the University of South Carolina. Margaret and Jack lived in Columbia until his graduation from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1952. They then moved to Saluda, where they made Saluda their home for the next 71 years.
Affectionately known as "G," Margaret dedicated her life to her family. While at home, whether washing clothes, cooking, or helping her children, she always had music playing from the cabinet stereo. Her love of music continued throughout her life. G was a faithful and devoted wife. As a mother, she was loving, kind, compassionate and affectionate. Additionally, she was giving and forgiving. These are the attributes that she encouraged her children to attain.
Margaret was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She was a member of the J.N. DeLoache Sunday school class. She also taught children's Sunday school classes as well as Bible school. She was a girl scout leader and participated in the garden club. G was a charter member of the Wednesday Bridge club.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 72 years, Jack Griffith. G is also survived by her children: Lynn Anderson (Van, deceased), Jeff (Avis) Griffith, Julia (Glenn) White, and Mitchell (Cathryn) Griffith, Grandchildren: Meg (Blake) Davis, Nancy (Jeffrey) Jordan, Elizabeth (Casey) Kimm, Jay (Michelle) Griffith, Roger White, Laura Mims, Jack (Katie) Griffith, Madeline Griffith, MacMillan Griffith, Great-grandchildren: Heidi (Adam) Tuttle, Emily Davis and Erica Davis, Nyla, Natalie, and Nora Jordan, Winnie Mims, Callie and Maddie Kimm, Gisele Griffith, Great-great grandchild: Jack Davis Tuttle.
Many thanks to Saluda Nursing and Rehab Center, administration and staff and Dr. Ralph Riley. Also, a special thanks to G's caregivers: Terri Riddle, Carlie Gabbard, Natalie Rikard, Jeannie Hughes, Lucille Mims, Lenora Springs, Rachel Rose, and Donna Mills.
Memorials may be made to: St. Paul United Methodist Church-Family Life Center or Backpack Ministry,102 East Butler Avenue Saluda, SC 29138 or Saluda Nursing Center-PO Box 398 Saluda, SC 29138. The family will receive friends at the home of Lynn Anderson. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 9, at 4 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Saluda, SC.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.