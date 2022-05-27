Margaret Langston Matthews, 80, resident of Sanders Drive, widow of Wedious Edison "Eddie" Matthews, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born May 17, 1942, in Calhoun Falls, she was a daughter of the late Pauline Wilhite and Aubrey Gordon Langston, Sr. She was a 1960 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School and a 1963 graduate of Anderson Hospital Nursing School. Mrs. Matthews retired from the Laurens County Health Department.
A member of Laurel Baptist Church, Mrs. Matthews was also a member of Doris Snoddy Sunday School Class.
Surviving are a daughter, Kimberly M. (John) Geddings of Columbia; a sister, Sue Ann Rowe of Mauldin; two grandchildren, Meg and Mary Geddings; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Mona Parnell; and a brother, Butch Langston.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday at Laurel Baptist Church, with Rev. James Rodgers officiating.
Burial will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Aubrey Parnell, Jamie Rowe, Jonathan Davis, Gary Center, Jack Latham, and Chris Cannon.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Doris Snoddy Sunday School and nursing friends.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 2-3 Sunday afternoon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurel Baptist Church, 330 Sample Road Greenwood, SC 29649.
