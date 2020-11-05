PROSPERITY — Margaret Virginia Simpson Koon, 95, homemaker, widow of Clarence Robert (C.R.) Koon, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born on February 1, 1925, in Clinton, she was the daughter of the late Lewis D. and Rosalyn Shannon Simpson. She was an amazing mentor of a southern Christian lady that loved everyone, and everyone loved her. She was a devoted mother, meme, grandmeme and friend to all. Her children referred to her as their HERO and the ROCK of their family. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Adult Sunday School Class, Essie Hawkins Circle, New Horizons, and a former Sunday School Teacher. Also, a former Church Council Member, the Board of Directors of First Union Bank, and a former Volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She was an Honorary Life Member of the South Carolina Women of the E.L.C.A. and The Gals Group of St. Luke's Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children, Randy R. Koon (Julie) of Florence, Robbie K. DeFreese (Dan) of Little Mountain, Vickie K. Zobel of Prosperity, Terry L. Koon of Prosperity, Kristie K. Warner (Bill) of Greenwood, and Barry S. Koon (Fay) of Prosperity. Also surviving are grandchildren, Michael DeFreese (Stephanie) of Chapin, Kimberly K. Herring (Chris) of Florence, Kelli K. Jernigan of Florence, Ashton F. Hudnall (Michael) of Newberry, Hannah P. Floyd of Prosperity, Brandon H. Koon (Elyse) of Prosperity, Brian Koon of Prosperity and T. Ryan Koon of Columbia. Mrs. Koon also had many loving great-grandchildren, Halle and Hayden Koon, Austin, Ayden, and Asher Jernigan, Grayson and Gage Herring, Dalton and Wyatt Koon, Michael Hudnall III, Chloe and Claire Warner, nieces, nephews and a devoted sister, Betty S. Cox of Laurens, sisters-in-law Alice Faye Bedenbaugh Shealy of Prosperity and Sylvia D. Koon of Newberry. She is predeceased by a son, Jerry L. Koon and son-in-law, Jimmy O. Zobel.
The family will receive friends at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3 p.m., with Pastor Jason Schafer and Pastor Arden Hallman officiating with burial at Newberry Memorial Gardens. The family will be available for visitation prior to the service at the church at 2:00pm.
A very special heartfelt thank you to Essie Wise, Janis Gary, and Peggy Barre Peoples who without their help, we would not have made it through this difficult time.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Vickie K. Zobel, 1350 Stoney Hill Road, Prosperity, SC.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 4056 St. Lukes Church Road, Prosperity, SC 29127 or the charity of your choice.
