Margaret Freeman, 87, of 230 Beadle Ave., Greenwood, SC, widow of George Freeman, entered into eternal rest on March 5, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. She was born in Greenwood County, October 17, 1933, a daughter of the late Willie Floyd Bowman and Henrietta Quarles Williams.
She was employed by Greenwood Mills and operated an at home daycare for many years. She was a member of Bailey Bethel A.M.E. Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories a daughter, Joyce "Bonnie" Freeman of Greenwood; a son, Shaquille Jennings Freeman; 2 grandchildren were reared in the home, Chantelle Williams Rushing and Jeffrey Williams; 12 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Springfield Baptist Church, Edgefield, SC, with Bishop Emanuel Spearman officiating
Public viewing from 1-6 p.m. with a walk through visitation from 5- 6 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the funeral home. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com
The family is at their respective homes.
