Margaret Dillashaw

MCCORMICK — Margaret Edmunds Dillashaw, 76, of McCormick, wife of William Franklin “Billy” Dillashaw, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at her home.
Born in McCormick, she was a daughter of the late Fred C. and Eunice Stone Edmunds. Margaret was a graduate of McCormick High School and attended Piedmont Technical College, where she received a nursing assistant degree. She attended Narrow Way Baptist Church.
Margaret is survived by her husband of the home; her children, Phil Dillashaw (Shannon) of Waynesboro, GA, and Tonya Jordan (Kelly) of Ninety Six; grandchildren, Amy Liebsly (Eric), Brandi Dixon (Matt), Julie Dillashaw, Landon Jordan and Ethan Jordan; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Howard, Chase Spencer, Jonah Dixon and Noah Dixon; sister, Kathie Collins of McCormick; brother, Fred Edmunds of Myrtle Beach; and special friends, Susan and Glenn Hill and Adrian Brown.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, April Dillashaw and special friend, Mary Osborne.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Brian Cannon officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville SC 29605 (donate.lovetotherescue.org).