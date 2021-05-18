Margaret Cooper
Margaret Elizabeth Smith Cooper, 95, resident of Lakewood Drive, widow of Walter Lee Cooper, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born September 2, 1925, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Jesse Elizabeth Langley Smith. Mrs. Cooper was a graduate of Greenwood High School and was a homemaker.
She was a member of Harris Methodist Church.
Surviving are a son, Kevin Cooper (Lorna Pineda) of Columbia; two grandchildren, Leann Cooper and Walter A. Cooper, both of Greenwood. She was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Smith.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 pm on Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Cooper family.