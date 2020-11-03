Margaret C. Clinkscales
IVA — Margaret C. Clinkscales, 89, of Iva, wife of the late Jim Caldwell Clinkscales, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Abbeville Area Medical Center. She was born in Abbeville to the late Dudley O. and Annie Lee Suttles Carwile.
A 1947 graduate of Antreville High School, Mrs. Clinkscales was employed with Milliken & Co. — Abbeville Plant for many years. As a life-long member of Little River Baptist Church, she enjoyed playing the organ and piano; music was an integral part of her life.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Clinkscales was preceded in death by a brother, Hugh Carwile.
She is survived by two sons, John Clinkscales (Sherry) and Jack Clinkscales (Dana); a sister-in-law, Sue Carwile; four nieces, Jan Harrison (Bubba), Patti Campbell (Terry), Joyce Culbreth (Kent) and Vickie Simpson (David); three nephews, Ken Carwile, (Stephanie), James Moore (Mary Beth) and Carroll Moore (Rene); five grandchildren, Jay Clinkscales (Becky), Brad Clinkscales (Brittany), Joseph Clinkscales (Suzanne Dodd), Jordan Clinkscales (Samantha) and Justin Clinkscales (Laura) and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 in Little River Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
The family expresses their deep appreciation to Mrs. Clinkscales special caregiver, Kason Rosser, for her love and care.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Clinkscales, may be sent to Little River Baptist Church, 2847 Keowee Road, Honea Path, SC 29654 or to the charity of one’s choice.
The family is at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, John and Sherry Clinkscales.
