ABBEVILLE — Margaret Betty Stone Boyd, 96, of Abbeville, wife of the late John R. 'Pete' Boyd, Jr., died Monday, July 05, 2021 at the Abbeville Nursing Home. She was one of eleven children born in Abbeville County to the late James Elbert and Eva Strawhorn Stone.
A 1941 graduate of Abbeville High School, Mrs. Boyd enjoyed being a homemaker and lovingly cared for her family. A member of Little Mountain Presbyterian Church and the adult Sunday School Class, she was a former Sunday School Teacher and sang in the choir,
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, James, Howard, Marion, Lowry and George Stone and four sisters, Joann S. Nabors, Louise Farmer, Inez Thomas and Doris Hodges.
Mrs. Boyd is survived by her two sons, Tommy Boyd (Bonnie) and Jimmy Boyd (Pat), all of Abbeville; a brother Bill Stone (Joannah) of Abbeville; five grandchildren, Kristy Boyd, John Boyd (Stephanie), Renee B. Lumpkin (Stacy), Jennifer Fisher (Ben), Diana Green (Johnny); eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
The family will receive friends 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Little Mountain Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary, with Rev. Darrell Fetzer and Dr. David Torrey officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mountain Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home of her son, Jimmy and Pat Boyd, 60 Magnolia Drive, Abbeville, SC 29620
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Boyd, may be sent to Little Mountain Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 3836 Highway 28N, Abbeville, SC 29620.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
