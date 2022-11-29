NINETY SIX — Margaret Harvell Balchin, 95, of Ninety Six, widow of Robert "Bud" P. Balchin, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at Wesley Commons.
Born in Elberton, GA, she was a daughter of the late James Denver Harvell and Lois Rebecca Tyner Harvell. In her later years, she enjoyed word find books, adult coloring books, and embroidering. Most of all Margaret loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren who affectionately knew her as "Granny". She was a member of Sandridge Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Mike Balchin and his wife, Brenda; a sister, Babara Jean Harp grandchildren, Jamie Balchin and Stevie Balchin; great-grandchildren, Courtney Balchin, Tori Balchin, and Zoey Balchin; and great-great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Grayce Norman and Lamarcus Kyng Norman.
In addition to her husband, Robert "Bud" she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Linda Diane and three brothers.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating. Burial will follow at King Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jay Brooks, Steve Balchin, Dale Proctor, Dean Butler, Robert Turner, Chris Williams.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Connie Maxwell Children's Ministries, 810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 (www.conniemaxwell.com).