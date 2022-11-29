NINETY SIX — Margaret Harvell Balchin, 95, of Ninety Six, widow of Robert "Bud" P. Balchin, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at Wesley Commons.

Born in Elberton, GA, she was a daughter of the late James Denver Harvell and Lois Rebecca Tyner Harvell. In her later years, she enjoyed word find books, adult coloring books, and embroidering. Most of all Margaret loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren who affectionately knew her as "Granny". She was a member of Sandridge Baptist Church.