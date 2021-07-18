Margaret Ann Clarke Young
ABBEVILLE — Margaret Ann Clarke Young, 90, resident of 101 Cameron Lane, widow of James “Jim” William Young passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her home.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Louis Daniel Clarke and Gladys Clark Clarke.
Margaret was a graduate of Abbeville High School and a retired school teacher having taught kindergarten and first grade for over 25 years. She was also a member of Westside Baptist Church. Margaret was an avid reader, loved to sew, and walk on the beach. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include: five daughters Kathy Hagen (Glen) of Abbeville, SC, Julie Hanks (Billy) of Iva, SC, Kay Cameron (Chris) of Abbeville, SC, Jackie Owens of Due West, SC and Beth Campbell (Wayne) of Abbeville, SC; a grandson Greg Young (Glenda) of Abilene, TX; two sisters Lois Greathouse of New Orleans, LA and Lucy Cooper of Savannah, Georgia; twelve grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Westside Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Long officiating. The burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials in memory of Margaret may be made to Westside Baptist Church, 308 Haigler St., Abbeville, SC 29620 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Online condolences may be made to the Young family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Young family.