Margaret Andrews
HODGES — Margaret H. Andrews, 90, of Hodges, widow of James Edward Andrews, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at her home.
Born in Elbert County, GA, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Willie Mae Hendricks Hopkins. Margaret retired from Greenwood Mills-Harris Plant, where she was a member of the Quarter Century Club and enjoyed gardening in her free time.
She was preceded in death by her children, Tammy Andrews and Lisa Hollingsworth; a grandson, Donavan Hollingsworth and she was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are a grandson, John Anthony Hollingsworth; and a great grandson, Jamie Hollingsworth and his fiancée Dixie Corbin.
No services are planned.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.