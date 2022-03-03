Marcus Willard Pearson, 88, of 218 Hardwood Loop, transitioned to his eternal home on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Born in Greenwood County on September 24, 1933, he was the son of the late Georgia Pearson and John Henry Pearson.
He was a devoted member of Ebenezer A.M.E. Church, where he taught Church School, served as a Steward and song in the choir. He also was a member of the Sons of Allen Organization and was very active at the local senior center.
He graduated from Allen University in Columbia, SC, and was drafted into the United States Army, where he served as a field medic. He would later use his degree teaching in the New York public school system. Marcus was also very active in local and civic associations, such as the Town Hall Patrol in Springfield Gardens, NY, where he served as president. Marcus joined the U.S. Postal Service. After 35 years of service, Marcus retired from the post office and returned home to Greenwood, with his wife Elizabeth and found their final resting place.
Marcus was proceeded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Elizabeth Albertha Pearson; brother Timothy and sister Ada; niece Elizabeth Boyd and nephew James Fred Patterson.
He leaves behind his two sons, Michael Pearson (Edith) and Larry Pearson; nephew Willard Lowery (Hester); grandchildren Eva Elizabeth Pearson and Laurence Marcus Pearson; a very close friend, Alma Gray; a good friend, Bay Payne; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends who loved him dearly.
Home going service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Ebenezer A.M.E. Church, with Rev. Melody C. Morton, Pastor and officiating. Assisting will be Rev. Jennifer Brown, Presiding, Rev. Kimberly Martin, Rev. Krystal Bryant and Rev. James Coleman. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 1-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Practice social distancing and wear a mask.
The family is at the home.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Pearson Family.
