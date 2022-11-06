Manuia Murray Nov 6, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manuia MurrayManuia Tupua Murray, 78, resident of Greenwood, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at NHC of Greenwood.Arrangements will be announced by Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services at www.blythfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Funeral Home Blyth Service Arrangement Pass Away Most read stories Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Police arrest Greenwood man in connection to October chase Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Residents warn of screws in roadways Fuji gets back property leased from Greenwood County Lions Club members serve meals Club members join fishing tournament Mathews Lions Club participates in parade Rice Baptist Church hosts “Fall for Jesus” Festival Volunteers needed for Holiday Bags of Love project Lander alum to publish novel in 2023 SRH Foundation honors corporate donors Lander hosts annual Moonshine Run