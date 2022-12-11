Mamie Peterson Dec 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mamie PetersonMamie Peterson, 72, of 308 Baldwin Avenue, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mamie Peterson Hospice Palliative Care Robinson & Son Mortuary Inc Arrangement Piedmont Pass Away Most read stories Greenwood County sheriff's son faces DUI charge Meth trafficking lands Greenwood man 17-year sentence Detention officer faces misconduct charge Authorities still search for answers in Rhonda Kelley's 2016 disappearance New businesses flock into Greenwood Unique tree at Festival of Trees Lander Art Gallery hosts reception GHS Beta Club hosted book drive Sunny Girls host donation drive for Meg's House Families receive food boxes Students participate in mock mediation Council of Women meet for prayer Lander and SRH expand partnerships with new programs for nursing students