Mamie Lee Young, 96, former resident of 123 Southern Avenue, and NHC Greenwood, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Greenwood, August 29, 1924, she was the daughter of the late George Eddie and Mamie Willis Young. She was retired from Abney Mills, where she worked all her adult life and even some as a young person.
A life member of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church, she was also a member of the Ever-Ready Sunday School Class of the church.
She is survived by nieces, Esther Young (Kevin) Haston, Nell Simpson, all of Greenwood, and Dorothy (Kerry) Lybrand of Lake Murray; nephews, Jerry (La-Venia) Young of Greenwood, Mark (Mary) Young of Olney, MD, and Bill Michaels of Kenwood, MI.
She was predeceased by brothers, Rev. James Fuller (Ruby) Young, and Otis Samuel (Estelle) Young; nephews, Charles Lee Young and J.W. Simpson; and a niece, Nancy Young Michaels.
The body is at Blyth Funeral Home and will be placed in the sanctuary at South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church at noon on Friday, where services will be conducted and livestreamed on the South Greenwood IPHC Facebook page at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Terry Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Please follow all current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the wearing of face masks at all events.
Pallbearers will be Chris Young, Kevin Haston and other family members and friends.
Honorary escort will be members of the Ever-Ready Sunday School Class.
Those wishing to make donations in memory of Miss Young are requested by the family to consider making donations to South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church, P.O. Box C, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The family would like to offer special thanks to caregivers, Elizabeth Shannon, Katula Bates, Shannon Knab and Penny Ezell, and her special friend Beth Weeks. Others that were so much appreciated for their love and devotion are the Durst Avenue Church of God Outreach Ministry.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Miss Young's family with arrangements.