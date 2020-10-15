Mamie Lee Haskell Harrison
MCCORMICK — Mamie Lee Haskell Gilchrist Harrison, 94, of McCormick, SC, passed on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC.
She was born on September 25, 1926 in Asheville, NC, to the late James and Carrie Talbert Haskell. She first married the late Eddie R. Gilchrist and they were blessed with six children. She later married the late Lesley B. Harrison.
“Lee”, as she was affectionately known, graduated from Mims High School, where she was valedictorian of her class.
Lee was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as Honorary Mother of the Church, member of the Mothers of Hope, Missionary Ministry and the Shape Note Choir. She was also a member of Bethany Chapter #1 of the Order of Eastern Star and formerly worked as a medical transporter for the McCormick County Department of Social Services.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two sons, Lawrence and James Edward Gilchrist and a brother, Timothy J. Haskell.
Lee is survived by her daughters: Gloria J. (Cecil) Hill of Greenwood, SC Thelma J. Gilchrist of Evans, GA and Carrie T. Booker of McCormick, SC, son, Curtis T. Gilchrist of Washington, DC; sisters, Carrie L. Freeman of Florence, SC and Verda H. (Thomas) Musier of Plum Branch, SC; brothers, Curtis (Margaret) Haskell, Roosevelt Haskell and Rev. Robert J. Haskell (Varrie), all of Augusta, GA, and Rev. Willie L. Haskell of Chicago, IL, a step-sister, Brenda F. (Charles) Behlin of Trenton, SC, a dedicated grandson, James E. (Yuleshia) Anderson, ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, a lifelong friend, Kathleen Wilkerson and a devoted caregiver, Vanessa Faye Wideman,
Public viewing will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the family will have a private graveside service at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in McCormick, SC.
Andrew Wardlaw Funeral Home, McCormick, SC.