Mamie Lee Goode
Mamie Lee Goode, 86, God blessed us with the life of our beloved on July 9, 1934. She was born in Greenwood County to the late Ulysses Goode Sr. and Inez Chiles Goode Holloway, also the daughter of the late Pete Holloway. She received her heavenly call from our God above during sunrise on Easter morning, Sunday, April 4, 2021 in the peaceful comfort of her home surrounded by those who love her.
She was preceded in death by three children, Terry Goode, Darrell Goode and Nancy Goode; six brothers and ten sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memories a loving family; two daughters, Lauree G. (Melvin) Jones and London G. (Lester) Thomas, Jr.; one brother, Bennie Lee (Annie Mae) Holloway; two sisters, Dorothy Davis and Florence Holloway; one daughter-in-law, Ann Goode; four grandsons, Melvin (Alicia) Jones, Deon (Rochelle) Jones, Marty Goode (caregiver) and Darius Goode; ten granddaughters: Chantelle Jones, Tiffany Goode (granddaughter of the home/caregiver), Brianna Goode, Chesney Thomas, Kayla Goode, Ambria Thomas, Ansley Goode, Kinsley Thomas, Cortney Washington and Anterica Thomas; 17 great-grandchildren six raised in the home: Lakavin Goode , Marneeshia Goode, Alancia Goode, Kunterrious Goode, Jymiyah Price and Jeremiah Price; eight great-great-grandchildren; two beloved cousins, John Carter, Sr. and Gladys Young and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and the Old Mt Zion Baptist Church Family who loved her dearly.
She worked at Greenwood Packing Plant for several years and retired from Greenwood Matthews Mills Plant. She was a devout member of Old Mt Zion Baptist Church of Ninety Six, where she was a member of the Missionary Society and served on the Usher Board. She was the most loving mother, grandmother, aunt, daughter, sister and friend. Her home fostered love to so many who came throughout the 86 years of life, who learned to call her, Mamane. She was precious to us all with her infectious smile, and her Lord and Savior called her home to be with Him, but she will forever be in our hearts.
Services will be held Thursday at noon, April 8, 2021 at Old Mt Zion Baptist Church, with Reverend Dr. Danny R. Webb officiating. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Oakbrook Memorial Park. Public viewing will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.
The family is at the home at 524 Valley Brook Road. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Goode family.