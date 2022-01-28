HODGES — Makayla Santrice Williams, 24, of 1025 Flatwood Road, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she is the daughter of Mary Ann Waldrup and the late James Anthony Williams. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church, where she was a member of the youth choir, praise team, and an usher. She was also a graduate of Greenwood High School, class of 2016 and attended Piedmont Technical College.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Mary Ann Waldrup of Hodges; one brother, James Williams III of Greenwood; three sisters, Wyshonia Rapp, Tashondia Rapp, and Keatta Calliham all of Greenwood; a godson, Major Keyon Grant of Greenwood; one godbrother, Martavis Saxon; a god grandmother, Doris Frazier Abrams and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Mars Hill Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Tommy Stanford. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.