HODGES — Makayla Santrice Williams, 24, of 1025 Flatwood Road, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, she is the daughter of Mary Ann Waldrup and the late James Anthony Williams. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church, where she was a member of the youth choir, praise team, and an usher. She was also a graduate of Greenwood High School, class of 2016 and attended Piedmont Technical College.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Mary Ann Waldrup of Hodges; one brother, James Williams III of Greenwood; three sisters, Wyshonia Rapp, Tashondia Rapp, and Keatta Calliham all of Greenwood; a godson, Major Keyon Grant of Greenwood; one godbrother, Martavis Saxon; a god grandmother, Doris Frazier Abrams and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Mars Hill Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Tommy Stanford. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.