Mae Sears Young
Mae Sears Young, 99, died peacefully on Thursday, December 10th, 2020.
For the last two weeks of her life, she was cared for by Agape Hospice Care, while living with her daughter.
She was predeceased by her husband of more than 50 years, Sam Young, four brothers, two sisters, and two great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two children, Nancy (Carl) Manning and Dale (Cyndi) Young, six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be conducted using current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Troy Cemetery.
Donation in her memory may be made to the Troy Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 23, Troy, SC 29848.
