Mae Retta Wideman
Mae Retta Wideman, 81, of 131 Old Sample Street, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home. Born in Mt. Carmel, SC, she was the daughter of the late W.C. Wideman and the late Maggie Bryson. she attended Brewer High School, graduated from Greenwood High School and Lander University in Early Childhood Development. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church in Greenwood, where she was an Usher for many years, served on the Missionary Board, was a Sunday School Teacher, Youth Leader and van driver. She was the first female president of the Greenwood Chapter of the NAACP and was a long time Precinct Captain. She worked and retired from GLEAMNS. She is preceded in death by one son, Jerome Wideman and one sister, Sarah Mae Rollins.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Danny Wideman of Tuscaloosa, AL; Thomas C. Thomas, a devoted companion through the years; one brother, Odell (Ruth) Wideman of Las Vegas, NV; one sister, Hattie Jane Bryson of San Diego, CA; three grandchildren, Terrance Jackson and Jerome Jermaine Jackson, reared in the home and Christopher James Wideman of Greenwood; six great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. A special thanks goes to the Williams family for their care.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church (Laurens Highway). Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.