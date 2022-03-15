Mae Lizzie Floyd, 65, of 802 Milwee Ave., entered into eternal rest on March 12, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenwood, SC, February 27, 1957, a daughter of the late John Henry Parks and Lou Ella Floyd Parks. She retired from Durst Plant and of the Pentecostal Faith.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Kevin and Robert Lights of Greenwood; one daughter, Clorine Lights of Greenwood; one brother, John Henry Parks, Jr. of Greenwood; one sister, Brenda Turner of the home; nine grandchildren, two reared in the home, Johnique Turner and Derrick Turner; two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Markevious Lights and Demiya Palmore and her siblings, Linda Parks and Janice Irvin.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 at Percival Tompkins Chapel, with Bishop Emanuel Spearman officiating. Burial will be in The Evening Star. There is no public viewing.

The family is at the home and ask that you wear a mask during visitation.

