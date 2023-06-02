Madge Hodges Wanda Rinker Jun 2, 2023 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HODGES — Madglene Martin "Madge" Hodges, 94, former resident of Hodges, widow of Ray Marion Hodges, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023 at The Maples of Honea Path. Arrangements will be announced by Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services at www.blythfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Calhoun Falls woman, 23, dies in single-auto wreck Padma Lakshmi reveals her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue ambition Reports of groping at Jeff May Complex land man in custody SCHSL releases sanctions on Ware Shoals Ware Shoals football hit with postseason ban, other sanctions after violations Nevins to participate in scholarship competition O'Dell Corporation donates school supplies Lander University presents Staff Excellence Awards Prince named Lander Distinguished Professor of the Year Greenwood seniors chosen for Palmetto Boys State Countybank Foundation supports Greenwood Genetic Center families NSDAR and MAVA adorned the graves of veterans Mays United Methodist Church receives funding from GCCF