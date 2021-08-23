Mack Rolin

SALUDA — Mack Richard Rolin, 74, of Highway 178 South, Saluda, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
Born in Atmore, AL, he was a son of the late Fred and Mattie Carroll Rolin. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Mack received his degree in Respiratory Therapy and retired in 2009 from Abbeville Memorial Hospital, as supervisor of the Respiratory Department, Home Health Care and Sleep Lab. Since his retirement, he loved anytime he spent on the farm, especially when Eason was with him. He was a passionate advocate of active enrollment in the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and was a member of Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Mack was preceded in death by a son, Josh Richard Rolin; grandson, Richard Michael White; sisters, Ola Geri and Carol Gonzales (Leo) and his brother, Riley Rolin.
Mack is survived by three children, Buffy Marie Melissa Yates of the home, Matthew Lewis Rolin of Greenville and Chaney Rolin McCoy (Matt) of Saluda; two grandchildren, Kayla Marie Thornton (James) and Eason McCoy; four great-grandchildren; a nephew who raised as a son, Jason Schultz (Jessica) and his daughter, Abigail; special niece, Linda Sievert (Greg); and his former wife and friend, Kathy Chaney Rolin.
A memorial service, with military rites, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Boyd Arnold officiating.
The family will receive friends in the church social hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church, 9602 Highway 178 South, Saluda, SC 29138.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.