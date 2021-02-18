Macie Alistine "Teeny" Brock Buchanan, 88, resident of Greenwood, SC, wife of the late William Jasper Buchanan, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Hospice House, Greenwood.
Born in McCormick, SC, on April 25, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Millard Reid and Mary Elizabeth Brown Brock. Mrs. Buchanan was a member of New Market Baptist Church.
She enjoyed playing rummy and hand and foot canasta with family and her special former neighbors in Augusta. She also enjoyed fishing, hunting and working in her yard when able, as well as crocheting pot scrubbers and scarves to give to friends and family.
She is survived by two sons, John Linwood and Michael Reid Buchanan, both of Augusta, GA, and granddaughter, Jennifer Akeson (David); great grandson, Taylor Sanders; great granddaughters, Jada and Emma Akeson of Augusta, GA; daughter-in-law, Barbara Buchanan of York, PA; an aunt, Frances Taylor Bailey (Al) of Ninety Six; sisters, Evelyn B. James and Hazel B. Kidd (Ed), both of Greenwood; a brother, Jimmy Brock (Brenda) of Ninety Six; sisters-in-law, June Brock Peurifoy and Irene Brock; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Haynie of Greenwood and Joe Langley of Columbia and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Keith Buchanan; great granddaughters, Grace and Madison Akeson; three sisters, Catherine Langley, Gladys McKittrick and Peggy Haynie and three brothers, Eugene Brock, Cal Brock and Wesley Brock.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at New Market Baptist Church, with the Rev. Stanley Sprouse and the Rev. Gene Brown officiating. The service will be recorded and may be viewed later by visiting Teeny's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may be left for the family. CDC guidelines for safe social distancing will be observed.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Augusta, GA.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Stone, Ray Scott, Larry Kidd, Taylor Davis, Ricky Brock, Randall Barrett and David Guy.
The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10-11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to New Market Baptist Church, 906 Ninety Six Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.