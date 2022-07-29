PLUM BRANCH — Mable Tolbert Ouzts, formerly of 205 Ouzts Morton Road, Plum Branch, SC, the wife of Curtis Ouzts, Sr., departed this life on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Self Regional Healthcare.

Born April 12, 1935, in McCormick, SC, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Gustand Garrett Tolbert. She was a member Moriah Baptist Church, Plum Branch, SC, where she was a faithful member. She was a former member of Mt. Moriah Gospel Chorus and Deaconess and other organizations. She was a retired employee of Greenwood Mills (Durst Plant).

