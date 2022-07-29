PLUM BRANCH — Mable Tolbert Ouzts, formerly of 205 Ouzts Morton Road, Plum Branch, SC, the wife of Curtis Ouzts, Sr., departed this life on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Self Regional Healthcare.
Born April 12, 1935, in McCormick, SC, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Gustand Garrett Tolbert. She was a member Moriah Baptist Church, Plum Branch, SC, where she was a faithful member. She was a former member of Mt. Moriah Gospel Chorus and Deaconess and other organizations. She was a retired employee of Greenwood Mills (Durst Plant).
She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Curtis Ouzts, Sr., Greenwood, SC; three daughters, Hazel J. Anderson, Greenwood, SC, Christine Ouzts, Lanham, MD, and Janie Ree Talbert, Edgefield, SC; son, Curtis (Lotretta) Ouzts, Greenwood, SC; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise (David) Yeldell, McCormick, SC, and Daisy Carter, Belvedere, SC; brothers, Johnny (Wilhemenia) Tolbert and Jonathan (Joan) Tolbert, both of Plum Branch, SC; four sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, conducted by Reverend Melvin Gordon - Eulogist, Reverend Eddie Freeman - Presiding and others assisting. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family viewing will be 1-2 p.m. on Saturday and Public viewing will be 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is at the home of Hazel J. Anderson - daughter, 203 Jesup Court, Greenwood, SC; Please wear a mask when visiting the family and attending the services.
