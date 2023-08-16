Mable Morton Norman Wanda Rinker Aug 16, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mable Morton NormanMable Morton Norman, 90, of 1110 Marshall Road, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Wesley Commons Health & Rehab Center. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Greenwood man faces drug, gun charges after home search Man wanted in woman's death in Donalds captured in Charleston Greenwood police make arrest in two Friday shootings Greenwood PD investigating Friday shooting Evergreen memories: Woman donates wedding trousseau to Greenwood museum People Helping People Lander University to host artist Gabrielle Torres HSOG Volunteer of Month for August Rotary Club and volunteers install little libraries Ready for Her Next Adventure, Lander University’s Avila-Cabrera Heads to Washington, D.C. Foundation to host sporting clays event GCCF awards Innovation Grant to Greenwood Pathway House Hospice & Palliative Care rebrands and launches new logo