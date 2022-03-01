Mable Fuller

NINETY SIX — Mable Fuller, 73, of 2322 Highway 702, passed away on February 24, 2022 at her home. Born in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late Willie James Fuller Sr. and the late Emma Robinson Fuller. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, and a graduate of Brewer High School.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Karen Ryan Wardlaw of Greenwood, and Sharon (Walter) Byers of Greenville, SC; one brother, Willie James (Annie) Fuller Jr. of Greenwood; five sisters, Susie Lukie, Minnie Davis, Lola Little, Mary Fuller, and Emma Wells, all of Greenwood, SC; six grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; a special friend, Johnny Moore; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Anthony Sims. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday March 2, 2022, at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.

