Lynne Andrews Wilkie
Lynne Andrews Wilkie, of 1226 Woodlawn Road, Greenwood, peacefully went to her heavenly home Saturday, November 5, 2022. She was surrounded by her family.
Lynne lived 63 years filled with beautiful faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She leaves behind her husband of 42 years, Steve Wilkie.
Born September 16, 1959, to the late Rev. Carroll W. Andrews and the late Wilma S. Andrews. She was a 1977 graduate of Clinton High School and 1980 graduate of Spartanburg Technical College.
Lynne began her professional career in accounting at Bank of Hodges and Dantzler Insurance and Real Estate. She was also employed by Greenwood School District 50. She served as secretary of Springfield Elementary as well as an administrative assistant at the district office.
Lynne was called to serve the Lord in 2010 at Connie Maxwell Children’s Home as a house parent. She served the Lord with love and faithfulness.
Surviving in addition to the love of her life, Steve, Lynne had three children, Krista Pendley (Kevin) of Rock Hill, Andrew Wilkie of Rockaway Beach, NY, and Ryan Wilkie of Irmo. She treasured her three grandchildren, Landon, Logan, and Raegan Pendley of Rock Hill. She has one cherished sister, Kay Tuck (David) of Greenwood, and two very special nieces, Deanna and Katelyn Tuck.
Lynne was first and foremost a daughter of the most High King Jesus, she was a member of South Main Baptist Church, where she truly loved her family of faith.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Joanna Metzner-Sadurski for her compassionate care for Lynne throughout the years.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at South Main Baptist Church with Dr. Toby Frost and Rev. Horace Bryant Sims III officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at the home on Woodlawn Road and will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Pallbearers will be Craig Clark, Dennis Erskine, Mike Thigpen, Jimmy Sprouse, Matthew Thigpen and Jack Childress.
Honorary escorts will be members of Fred and Jennie Galloway Class, Sheila Thigpen and Shirley Sprouse.
The family requests any memorials be made to South Main Baptist Church, Attn: Helping Hands & Hearts, P.O. Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648 or Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Wilkie family.
