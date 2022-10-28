ABBEVILLE — Beverly Lynn McNeill Houston went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Abbeville Area Medical Center. Lynn lived 66 years filled with love and joy. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 42 years, Don Houston.
Born July 22, 1956 to Ellen Evans McNeill and the late Rayford Eugene 'Gene' McNeill, Lynn was a 1974 graduate of Abbeville High School. She was associated with many designers statewide for over 50 years as an exemplary seamstress. Lynn was a member of the Abbeville ARP Church. Her granddaughter, Lucy, brought her much joy and happiness. Lynn was elated to know she had another grandchild, Eleanor Grace, on the way.
Lynn is survived by the love of her life, Don; her mother, Ellen Evans McNeill of Abbeville; son, Howie (Megan) Houston of Greenville; daughter, Beth Ellen (Stephen) White of Abbeville; and granddaughter, Lucy.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, in Harris Funeral Home chapel, with Rev. Mike Horne and Rev. Josh Childs officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. An inurnment will be held on Tuesday in Long Cane Cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Lynn, may be sent to the Abbeville ARP Church, 95 Agan Road, Abbeville, SC 29620.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.