Lynn Gilbreath Bornemann
Lynn Gilbreath Bornemann, 72, wife of Leonard John “Len” Bornemann, resident of Greenwood, passed away August 6, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born April 18, 1949, in Crossville, AL, she was the daughter of the late Marcus Lee and Jo Perry Gilbreath. She was a graduate of Auburn University and served as a social worker in Alabama and as a pre-school teacher in Alabama, as well as at Noah’s Ark in Greenwood. Lynn was a leader and dedicated volunteer with a host of community organizations including Cambridge Academy and, more recently, cancer support groups.
She was a gracious, caring, and passionate member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she served as Elder and was a consistent volunteer in children’s and youth leadership roles for nearly 40 years. Additionally, she served as chair of the Evangelism and New Church Development Committee with Trinity Presbytery, where she was instrumental in the chartering of New Faith Presbyterian Church, Greenwood.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 42 years, are a daughter, Debbie Dunn (George) of Carmel, IN; two sons, Lee Vartanian (Ivy) of Athens, AL, and David Bornemann of Columbia, SC; four grandchildren, Connor and Katie Dunn and Owen and Mays Vartanian; two brothers, George Gilbreath of Crossville, AL, and Barry Gilbreath (Judy) of Raleigh, NC; and a sister, Jane Knight (Jerry) of Decatur, AL.
The family would like to thank the extraordinary physicians and SRH Cancer Center staff who cared for her over the years. Special thanks to Self Regional Hospital, Greenwood Rehabilitation Hospital, and Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, who cared for her most recently.
The family will receive friends Friday evening at Westminster Presbyterian Church from 5:30-8 p.m.
In-person memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at Westminster, with Rev. Caroline Dennis officiating. The service will also be live-streamed on the Westminster website (https://vimeo.com/wpcgnwd).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2330 Cokesbury Road, Greenwood, SC 29649 or online by visiting https://www.wpcgnwd.org/giving .
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Bornemann family.