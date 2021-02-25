Lynn Cockrell
Laura Lynn Stephens Cockrell, 72, went to be with Lord on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood with her family by her bedside.
Born in Greenwood on April 18, 1948, she was a daughter of the late John C. and Dorothy Louise Dorsey Stephens. Lynn graduated from Greenwood High School, Class of 1966. Following graduation, she married Norman R. Cockrell, also of Greenwood, and they celebrated 54 years of marriage in August and called 205 Sylvan Road, Greenwood, home since 1987. She is the beloved mother of Jeff Cockrell (Angel) of Greenwood and Jennifer Cockrell Price (Gary) of Ninety Six. She is also survived by her siblings, Shirley Eustace of Walterboro, Johnny Stephens of Greenwood and Pam Jones of Aiken and many nieces and nephews.
Employed with K-Mart Corporation for 32 years and Meals on Wheels for 10 years, Lynn was known as dedicated, hardworking and team minded. She was an active member of Abney Memorial Baptist Church, where she served as chairman of the Hostess and Decorating Committees for many years and was a member of Tabitha Sunday School Class.
Often referred to as “Red”, Mama, Nannie and Ms. Lynn, she will be remembered for her love of hosting, cooking and serving. Always welcomed in her home as an often planned gathering or a surprise visit, family and friends were always given generous portions of a meal, dessert and sweet tea.
Services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Brent Bennett officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Lynn’s life tribute page at www. harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may be left for family. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:30-3 p.m. Burial will be at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Mark Smith, Paul Cannon Gray, Scott Cervenka, Eddie Smith, Mike Thigpen and Chris Roark.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staffs of Self Regional Medical Center and Hospice Care and Palliative Care of the Piedmont and special friends and caregivers, Jessica Davenport and her sister-in-law, Maxine Cockrell.
The family is at the home of Jennifer and Gary Price, 2625 Highway 702, Ninety Six.
Due to health concerns for her grandson, Ryan, in addition to the visitation at the funeral home, Jeff and Angel would welcome friends that would like to visit briefly in an outdoor setting to come by their home at 102 Northwoods Road, Greenwood, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Meals on Wheels, 111 Reynolds Park Drive, Greenwood, SC, 29649 or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, 29646.