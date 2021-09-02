Lydia Hughes Wofford, 85, of Greenwood SC, stepped into Glory on August 29, 2021, with daughters Carol W. Richardson and Elizabeth W. Haymaker, both of Greenwood, at her side. Mrs. Wofford was born on February 11, 1936 in Hemingway, SC, the daughter of Richard and Myrtle Hughes.
Lydia graduated from Hemingway High School, SC College for Nursing in Columbia, and the Richland Memorial Hospital School of Anesthesia (Columbia, SC). She practiced her nursing training on and off for many years, as she raised her children before becoming a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, utilizing that degree at Self Memorial Hospital, until her retirement in 1994.
In her heyday, Lydia enjoyed playing golf and tennis, Bridge, reading, gardening, and genealogy. She served as Program Chairman of the Robert A. Waller Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and as state committee chairman; as President of the David Mayo Chapter of Daughters of the War of 1812; Regent of the Star Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood, leading Women’s Circle Groups and as a member and teacher of the McLees Sunday School Class. Lydia was a member of both the Greenwood and South Carolina Historical Societies, Vice-President of “Old 96” Chapter of the SC Genealogical Association, and a member of the Greenwood Women’s Club. By default, she became an avid fan of all USC Gamecocks sports with husband, Jack, proudly wearing her garnet and black.
It was while she was in Nursing School that Lydia met and married John C. (Jack) Wofford. They were married for 58 years. He preceded her in death, along with her parents, sister, Mary Nell Milling, three brothers, Jimmie Jack Hughes, Ned Hughes, and Arlet W. Hughes. Surviving are Carol (Mark) and Elizabeth; grandchildren Ben Haymaker (Jenna), Emily Fletcher (Derek), John Hunter Haymaker, Kirsten Doman, Andrew Richardson, Thomas (Brianna) Richardson, Hannah Richardson, Jacob Sager, and Kaleb Sager; and 6.5 great-grandchildren Liam Fletcher, Knightly Doman, Oliver Haymaker, Draeden Sales-Richardson, Simon Haymaker, Denver Hope Richardson, and a great-granddaughter due in December; sister Rebecca H. Dunahoe, brother Carroll Hughes; many nieces and nephews and her beloved animals.
A private memorial service in Lydia’s honor will be held in the fall. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC.